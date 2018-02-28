Magnitude 4 earthquake between Mauritius and Reunion Island

Tremors were felt on Reunion Island and bigger than usual waves hit the shores when a Magnitude 4 earthquake took place between Mauritius and Reunion Island on 27 February 2018.

The earthquake took place 79 km from Reunion and 112 km from Mauritius at a depth of 10 km according to the United States Geological Survey.

Residents reported buildings and furniture shaking but no serious incidents have been reported so far.

The earthquake is regarded as an isolated incident, meaning no aftershocks are expected.

