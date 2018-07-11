Lunar eclipse on 27 July 2018

A total lunar eclipse is happening on 27 July 2018, and will last for 1 hour and 43 minutes.

This will be the longest lunar eclipse of the whole 21st century and will be visible from South Africa.

Mars will also be shining its brightest in 15 years on the same day.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow.

This can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are aligned exactly or very closely so, with the planet in between. Hence, a lunar eclipse can occur only on the night of a full moon.

The type and length of an eclipse depend on the Moon’s proximity to either node of its orbit.

During a total lunar eclipse, Earth completely blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon.

