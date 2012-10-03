Lucky escape for Zwartenbosch Golf Estate Manager

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Humansdorp police are searching for an unknown suspect for the attempted murder of Zwartenbosch Golf Estate manager Jan Nel.

Captain Gerda Swart says Nel and his colleague were sitting inside their vehicle after locking up on Saturday evening when an unknown person wearing a balaclava approached them.

Swart says the suspect ordered the passenger to lie down and than fired a shot at Nel before fleeing the scene.

The bullet winged Nel on the back of the head and he was released from the Humansdorp Hospital later the same evening after treatment for what amounted to only a flesh wound.

He was incredibly fortunate not to have sustained serious injury.

