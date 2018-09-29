Lower quota prevents end of water rationing in Kouga

With the level of the Kouga Dam having risen to 50% this week, Kouga Municipality will be engaging with the national Department of Water and Sanitation about increasing the water quota available to the towns of Hankey and Patensie.

“When the dam level was below 10%, the Department cut the amount of water the municipality is allowed to take from the dam for use by Hankey and Patensie. Once the quota is reached, the supply is turned off,” Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks explained.

“That is why water rationing had to be introduced, to keep the towns within the limit imposed by the Department,” Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks explained. He said the Department had not lifted the restriction on extraction from the dam despite the dam level having increased from below 7% to 50%. “As a result, the municipality cannot yet stop water rationing. “Without rationing, the towns use up to three times more water than the Department has allocated to them. “If we do not keep to the quota, there is a risk that the Department will cut the supply to the towns completely.” All supply dams belong to the Department Water and Sanitation, which is ultimately responsible for ensuring water security for all South Africans. Hendricks said the municipality would be engaging with the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Gamtoos Irrigation Board, which administers the canal system from which water is drawn for the towns, about the possibility of increasing the quota available to Hankey and Patensie.

