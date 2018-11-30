Lots of sports events this summer in Jeffreys Bay

Sports lovers will be spoilt for choice this Festive Season, with a host of social and competitive events lined up for the Kouga region.

Activities at Jeffreys Bay include two beach touch rugby tournaments at the main beachfront, the first from December 21 to 22 and the second on December 26.

Surfing lessons will be available along the Jeffreys Bay main beachfront, while three open-water swims have been lined up for the Marina Martinique in January.

The premier event on the December calendar is the annual Marina Mile which takes place on 30 December in Marina Martinique. Entries are open and can be done online at https://www.zsports.co.za/marinamile

Events lined-up for the St Francis area are the Seal Point Surf Ski Challenge at Cape St Francis on December 23, the 2018 Triathlon Summer Series at Port St Francis on December 26, the Sport Anderson Surf Ski Challenge at the St Francis Bay main beach on December 28 and a Cabal Challenge, starting at the Quayside restaurant, on January. 1

The St Francis Sport Summer Series is also set to take place again this year, with various events lined up from December 17 to January 1.

Beach yoga will further be on offer in St Francis off Shore Road on December 16 and January 2, and off Seal Point Boulevard in Cape St Francis on December 23.

Kouga Planning, Development and Tourism Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu, said the region is the ideal place to visit over the summer holiday because of the vast array of activities on offer.

“Kouga is a place where you can stay fit and healthy while having a great time with friends and family.

“We would like to thank the organisers of these events for adding such a unique sporting flavour to what Kouga has on offer to visitors.”

