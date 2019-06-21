Lots of specials and live music during the JBay Winterfest

Jeffreys Bay – The JBay Winterfest is just a few short weeks away, and everything is underway for another massive festival

The best surfers in the world will be in town for the Corona Open JBay, and spectators will be treated to the best surfing in the world as well as the Vibe In The Park evening music sessions.

Local businesses have climbed on board to make specials available, and to add to the festive vibe in Jeffreys Bay. These specials will be available for the duration of the JBay Winterfest.

The Bay Pasta Co have a special JBay Winterfest menu going, where you can grab specials and pick up your free Savanna.

Remember that The Bay Pasta Co is also hosting the JBay Winterfest Comedy Festival from 2 – 16 July.

Come and get your laughs going with Barry Hilton, Melt Sieberhagen, Gino Fabbri and Brendon Peel. Smoking hot comedians served up by the coolest joint in town at 34 Jeffreys Street, JBay.

They also have their own brand of live music every Sunday.

JBay Bru Co are also celebrating the JBay Winterfest with us, and their special is one of their famous Bru Burgers. Grab one of these babies and you’ll be getting a 500ml Durban Poison Cannabis Lager absolutely free, which is definitely going to put you in a good mood.

If you need a pick-me-up after any of the first specials, Infood Coffee Roastery can help out, with their special JBay Winterfest Brew Cappucino, and after that there is also the Coffee Society JBay Winterfest Special of a fresh juice and bagel combo, to get your day going.

Country Feeling are joining the celebrations with a free leash and deckpad if you feel inspired by all the pros and all the ripping going down at the Corona JBay Open, and decide to buy a surfboard. That’s right, free leash and traction pad if you purchase a board.

Let’s not forget that the popular JBay Surf Village Market will be taking place on 13 July 2019, with all sorts of Winterfest specials on the go from all the different vendors.

If you need to get to and fro between the Corona JBay Open contest site and the Surfing Village to attend the market, or just to move between the two, there will be Tuk-tuks running transport between the two.

All this, and the best surfers in the world surfing at the best wave in the world. Will Filipe Toledo win his third Corona JBay Open in a row?

Will Jordy Smith win his third event? Can Kelly Slater finish off his swansong with a win at one of his favourite venues in the world? Will Caroline Marks beat them all in the Women’s event of the Corona JBay Open?

The JBay Winterfest includes the Corona JBay Open, Endurade JBay X Trail Run, the Funduro Moto X, the Fishing Skins Tournament, and the Winterfest Bowls Tournament.

There is also the Vibe In The Park music sessions. There are also pop-up surf movies from the Wavescape Film Festival, book launches and more.

The JBay Winterfest is supported by Kouga Municipality

For more information go to www.jbaywinterfest.com

