Breaking News
What content did you read on JBay News in 2017
Local man drowns at Port St Francis
Shark scare at Cape St Francis
Help NSRI find their missing rescue Buoys
A giant falls in Addo Elephant Park
Property of the week – walk to Surfers Point
Nine suspects arrested in Table View for the illegal possession of firearms
RIP Big Mike – we going to miss you
No shooting of flares in Kouga
Photo of the day – early morning beach walk
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Local man drowns at Port St Francis

A 50 year old, believed to be a local man, has died after a small boat carrying a family of six capsized in the Port St Francis harbour mouth yesterday morning.

The NSRI was  alerted just before 8 am that a boat accident had occurred at Port St Francis (31 December 2017).

They arrived on the scene where a small boat, the  Blue Dolphin,  was found washed up on rocks.

A private boat Juwana, had already rescued the 50 year old grandfather, his son and two grandchildren.

His wife and daughter had made it to rocks where members of the public assisted them and brought them to the harbour.

The NSRI  performed CPR (Cardio Pulmonary resuscitation) on the 50 year old man but despite extensive efforts the man was declared deceased after all efforts to resuscitate him were exhausted.

The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology services and the St Francis Bay Police have opened an inquest docket.

The remaining family members were treated for shock and for cuts and bruises and they are recovering.

It appears that the small boat stopped in the harbour entrance where despite the calm seas, a wave may have capsized the boat.

The finest property in the market

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive