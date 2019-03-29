Local business, school to host entrepreneurs’ day in Jeffreys Bay

Breaking News
Victory Christian School and a local business, Legal Empire, will host a Blue Day/ Entrepreneurs’ Day at the school from 10:00 to 16:30 on Friday, April 5 – a first for the area.

There will be various stalls and fun-filled activities for learners: drones, line dancing, a fashion show and inspirational speakers.

Stalls are still available at a cost of R150. A participation certificate costs an additional R100.

All stall holders must be accompanied by a learner whom they can teach how to work with finances to enhance their entrepreneurial skills on the day.

“We believe that we need to be the change we want to see, especially where our children’s future is concerned,” says Marika Scott from Legal Empire.

All proceeds raised on the day will go towards the Healthy Mom and Baby Clinic in Jeffreys Bay.

In addition to the Blue Day, Grade 7 VCS-learners will shadow companies for the year that will assist them with future career choices.

For more information, contact Scott at 073 023 3524 marika.scott@legalempire.co.za.

