Jeffreys Bay
Load shedding starts again in South Africa

Hankey and other parts of the Gamtoos Valley were without power last night as Eskom faced power  supply problems due to striking workers.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed in a tweet that there would be stage 1 load shedding, saying it would take place between 17:50 and 20:00.

Phasiwe said load shedding was caused by intimidation and acts of sabotage by striking workers. Speaking to Fin24, Phasiwe said municipalities must determine which areas would be affected.

At 20:00 Eskom tweeted that electricity had been restored “in all areas”.

“Stage 1 load shedding was lifted at 19:59 this evening. Please note that it may take a bit of time for some municipalities to fully restore power in some of the affected areas,” tweeted Phasiwe.

Earlier, Eskom admitted that South Africa faced a real risk of load shedding and asked South Africans to lower power consumption in a bid to avoid outages.

The power utility asked consumers to switch off geysers, pool pumps, heaters and non-essential appliances within the peak period between 17:00 and 20:00.

Eskom said the national grid was under considerable pressure, with the country having just experienced a week of cold winter weather.

