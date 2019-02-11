Load shedding makes an unwelcome return

Breaking News
South Africans were taken unawares yesterday as Eskom resumed load shedding. Stage 2 was implemented across the country and Jeffreys Bay was without power yesterday afternoon.

Eskom announced through a statement on Sunday that it would be implementing load shedding for the first time since early December.

The statement said this was as a result of a shortage of capacity and a need to replenish and preserve emergency water and diesel resources.

Stage 2 calls for 2000 MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period. Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout,” the statement said.

Eskom has warned that further load shedding could take place today (11 February 2019).

There is a probability of rotational load shedding today as a result of a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units still out of service due to breakdowns.

Our maintenance teams continued to work through the night to bring units back online, said Eskom.

