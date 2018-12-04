Load shedding expected until Friday

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has confirmed that South Africa can expect load shedding for most of this week, with some relief on Friday 7 December 2018.

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 9 am today as South Africa reels under having no electricity due to power stations being out of service.

The rainy season in Mpumalanga is not helping as coal supplies get wet and there is insufficient coal on hand at the various power stations.

Companies like Wescoal are providing Eskom with additional coal to supplement dwindling stock piles.

The Jeffreys Bay load shedding schedule can be found here

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has opposed Eskom’s price application, calling instead for an overhaul at the utility.

Eskom has asked the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for a 15% tariff increase per year for the next three years.

Outa’s Ronald Chauke says Eskom cannot fix systemic problems by hiking tariffs.

“The utility is unable to meet electricity demand during weekends of low demand and is back to load shedding.

Political meddling at Eskom has basically rendered it a hopeless strategic asset that holds the whole country to ransom.

This is unacceptable and immediate action is required to start unbundling this grossly inefficient entity.

Eskom’s leadership must be held accountable to keep the lights on and resolve these chronic operational and performance failures without delay.

