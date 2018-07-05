Live music tonight at Corona Open JBay

Where else but in JBay can music lovers watch some of South Africa’s top bands for free after a day’s surfing at the worlds best wave – Supertubes?

Its going to be a huge day in Jeffreys Bay today as the men’s winner of the Corona Open JBay gets crowned with the final rounds set to kick off this morning followed by live music in Pepper Street this evening.

Sunset Sweatshop are one of the acts that will be performing on the opening night of the Corona Sunset Sessions.

Hailing from Cape Town, Sunset Sweatshop describe themselves as ‘a proudly South African feel-good rock band with reggae and folk influences!’

The Corona Sunset Sessions concept is quite a thing. No cost for people to enjoy the music, no tickets, no queuing and just a few jol, incorporating some of the best musical acts in the country.

It will start around 5pm or so, with the music weekends being Thursday 5 July – Saturday 7 July and Thursday 12 July – Saturday 14 July.

Sean Koch will also be performing tonight.

He is from Kommetjie in the Cape and promises a mix of folk/acoustic/ambient and reggae, which sounds like the perfect vibes to watch the sun go down over Supertubes.

