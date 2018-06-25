Lights switched on in Humansdorp

The DA led Kouga Municipality continues to deliver services to residents which it serves.

On Friday, 116 households in Humansdorp received electricity for the first time ever.

The area, aptly known as Donkerhoek, was marginalized by previous governments in Kouga for many years.

“Recently 257 households in the same settlement were also electrified and we are very proud that we are able to deliver critical services to the people of Kouga,” said Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“The eradication of bucket toilets and the provision of electricity remain our two top priorities,” added Hendricks.

The DA won Kouga Municipality in 2016 and have made great strides in turning the Municipality around.

Over 1 700 RDP houses are due to be built in Jeffreys Bay at Ocean View and Pellsrus and the Municipality has embarked on a programme to hand out title deeds, some of which should have been given to recipients back in 2001.

