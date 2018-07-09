Lights get switched on in Humansdorp

The DA led Kouga Municipality officially turned on the lights for the Kruisfontein community in Humansdorp last week.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said it was a special moment for Kouga as the new housing development called Kruisfontein 391 received its power connection.

“People have been waiting for many years for service delivery to take place in Kouga and I am very proud to see that taking place in Kruisfontein and would like to thank the community for their patience,” said Hendricks.

The 391 houses that have been built in Kruisfontein are the first of a number of housing projects that have been unlocked since 2016 when the DA took over the Kouga Municipality.

229 houses will be built in Pellsrus and 1500 in Ocean View, while the Municipality is also busy handing out title deeds, some dating back to 2001.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

