Lifeguards prevent drownings in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga Municipal lifeguards prevented three drownings yesterday at Jeffreys Bay’s Dolphin Beach, as the sea started showing signs of the upcoming full-moon spring tide.

Two teens and a middle-aged man were rescued, in separate incidents, after being caught by rip currents in rough and unpredictable waves.

None of the three had serious injuries and they were all released after being kept for observation.

Earlier this week, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warned that a full-moon spring tide would be at full peak on the days preceding Christmas and that its impact was already being felt across the coastline.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the tide would lead to rough seas, accompanied by rip currents and side washes.

“Because the sea will be rough and unpredictable, we would like to plead with beachgoers to swim only in demarcated swimming areas where lifeguards are present.

“The safe swimming zones will be marked with yellow and red flags.

“We were able to save these three bathers because our lifeguards spotted them quickly when they were in trouble and raced to the rescue,” he said.

To report a sea rescue emergency, one can approach any lifeguard on the beach or call the NSRI’s 24/7 emergency number on 079 916 0390.

Photo: Joey Nel