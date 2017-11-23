Life imprisonment for Jeffreys Bay rapist

Brigadier John Lebok, the top cop in the Jeffreys Bay region, has expressed his satisfaction with the life sentence handed down in the Humansdorp Regional Court for rape.

Brian Van Der Hoof was sentenced for raping a 9 year old girl in Jeffreys Bay in 2016.

“Police are encouraged by these hefty sentences that are handed down to culprits, who commit crimes against women and children.

This sentence will send out a strong message to the community that perpetrators of crimes against women and children are being dealt with and are receiving harsh sentences,” said Lebok.

On Friday, 17 November 2017, the Humansdorp Regional Court sentenced Van Der Hoof (54) to life imprisonment for the charge of rape, which occurred on Wednesday, 30 November 2016, in Jeffreys Bay.

The court heard how the mother of a nine year old victim saw Van Der Hoof raping her daughter in the bed room during the early hours of the morning.

The rapist was engaged to the mother of the victim at the time of the incident.

Van Der Hoof entered the bedroom of the victim while she was asleep and raped her.

