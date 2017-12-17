Breaking News
South Africa
Life imprisonment for Cop killer

The Durban High Court has sentenced Mfanafuthi Ngidi (29) and Mzwandile Ngidi (23) for the murder and robbery of Constable Sphesihle Joseph Chiliza who was killed in Durban during February 2017.

Around 4 am  on 28 February, Constable Chiliza who was stationed at King Shaka International Airport, was on his way to work.

He was dressed in full uniform and in possession of his service pistol.

While waiting for transport at the bus stop, he was attacked and fatally shot by the accused men.

They then robbed him of his service pistol and two fully loaded magazines. A case of murder was reported at Folweni Police Station and the docket was transferred to Durban Organised Crime Unit.

The two were arrested three weeks later and Constable Chiliza’s service pistol was recovered. 

Mzwandile was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, fifteen years for armed robbery, fifteen years for illegal possession of firearm and five years for possession of ammunitions.

Mfanafuthi was sentenced fifteen years imprisonment for armed robbery. 

