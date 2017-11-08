Let me Breathe again

Let me Breathe again

Let me Breathe again

I wish you could understand with your soul

That your mind could feel my anger Your eyes could taste my hurt

Your skin see my broken soul and just let me breathe

Im not like you

My skin cant change the way yours does

My colours have turned dark

Releasing the evil in my heart I try and cage my words

But they fight with passion to escape my lips

Easing the pain Letting emotion breathe through me again

I wish you could show me the sunlight and take away the rain

I wish you could hide me until Im whole again

If only you could climb inside my soul to see what I see

You would understand

You would take my hand You would let me breathe again

But I am broken I am alone I cant show you my troubles

I cant show you my pain

As my soul never will breathe again

Elmien – Butterfly Ink

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

