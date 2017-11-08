I wish you could understand with your soul
That your mind could feel my anger Your eyes could taste my hurt
Your skin see my broken soul and just let me breathe
Im not like you
My skin cant change the way yours does
My colours have turned dark
Releasing the evil in my heart I try and cage my words
But they fight with passion to escape my lips
Easing the pain Letting emotion breathe through me again
I wish you could show me the sunlight and take away the rain
I wish you could hide me until Im whole again
If only you could climb inside my soul to see what I see
You would understand
You would take my hand You would let me breathe again
But I am broken I am alone I cant show you my troubles
I cant show you my pain
As my soul never will breathe again
Elmien – Butterfly Ink