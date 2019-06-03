Legends of the Egyptian Temples

Situated along the Nile River, the modern city of Luxor stands as a relic of one of the most venerated cities of ancient Egypt.

Then known as Thebes, the city was the capital of ancient Egypt at two separate times and home to prominent temples, chapels, and towers.

Although those structures have weathered over the centuries, the ruins still make Luxor one of the world’s greatest open air museums.

This image of Luxor and its surroundings was acquired on November 15, 2018, by the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) on NASA’s Terra satellite.

This false-color scene is shown in green, red, and near-infrared light, a combination that helps differentiate components of the landscape. Water is black, vegetation is red, and urban areas are brown to gray.

The legendary temples of Luxor attract tourists from around the world. The Luxor Temple(now with a fast-food restaurant next door—not a relic of ancient Egypt) lies at the modern city’s center.

The temple served as “the place of the First Occasion” where the god Amun-Ra (to whom the city of Thebes was dedicated) experienced rebirth during the pharaoh’s annual coronation ceremony.

Over time, the sandstone temple has eroded from contact with salty groundwater, so it is currently undergoing treatment.

Another notable landmark is the Karnak Temple Complex, a collection of temples that were developed over more than 1,000 years.

At its peak, Karnak was one of the largest religious complexes in the world, covering 80 hectares (200 acres).

It is home to one of the most significant and largest religious building ever built—the Temple of Amun-Ra, where the god was believed to have lived on Earth with his wife and son (who also have temples in the complex).

A row of human-headed sphinxes—known as the Avenue of Sphinxes—once lined the three-kilometer path from Karnak to the Luxor Temple.

The Egyptians also created massive underground mausoleums to bury and honor their pharaohs in the area.

On the west bank of the Nile River, near the hills, Egyptians built an inconspicuous vault called the “Valley of Kings,” where more than 60 tombs have been found.

One of the most famous housed the boy King Tutankhamun (commonly known as King Tut). That tomb was found almost entirely preserved—the most intact tomb ever found.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using data from NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team. Story by Kasha Patel.

