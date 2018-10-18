Legendary open water swimmer Theodore Yach dies in Cape Town

South Africa’s most renowned open water sea swimmer, Theodore Yach of Cape Town, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon 17 October 2018. He was sixty years old.

Yach, regarded as the King of Robben Island in swimming circles, was undergoing routine tests for an asthma complaint when he collapsed and passed away in hospital.

Theodore has 108 Robben Island crossing to his name, which is more than anybody else.

He has crossed the English Channel and also swam the Cold Water Classic in Jeffreys Bay in 2014.

Theo will be remembered as a humble gentleman, who loved motivating the youth to achieve their dreams.

He took an interest in all swimmers who shared his passion for sea swimming and them to believe in themselves.

He was also a visionary property developer and was instrumental in the rejuvenation of the Cape Town CBD.

He leaves his wife Michelle and two sons Daniel and David.

RIP Theo, you will be missed.