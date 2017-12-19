Legal manager appointed at Kouga Municipality

Kouga Municipality has appointed a new Legal Services Manager.

Lee-Ann Opperman was born and bred in Humansdorp.

She was welcomed to her new position by Director Corporate Services Krishen Moodley and Corporate Services Portfolio Councillor Hattingh Bornman.

This is the first time in more than five years that the municipality will have a legal manager.

Kouga Mayor Elza Van Lingen said she was excited by the appointment of Opperman.

“We identified the position of legal manager as being critical in our objective to turn the Municipality into a world class organisation.

Legal costs soared under the mismanagement of the previous regime in Kouga and we are determined to reduce expenditure and channel savings into service delivery,” added Van Lingen.

