Lakey Peterson and John John Florence Win Margaret River Pro

Lakey Peterson (USA) and John John Florence (HAW) won the Margaret River Pro, the fourth stop on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), in six-to-eight foot waves at Main Break.

Florence earned his second event title after defeating good friend Kolohe Andino (USA) in the Final, while Peterson clinched her first win in the West by taking down Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA).

With the first four stops of the season complete, the 2019 World Title race is starting to take shape heading into the year’s halfway mark, the Oi Rio Pro.

The 2019 CT rankings will not only decide the year’s World Champions but will also determine the first 18 qualifiers into the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, where surfing will make its Olympic debut.

Florence currently leads the rankings on the men’s Jeep Leaderboard and Peterson is gaining momentum with a move up to World No. 6.

Peterson’s dominating performance comes at no surprise after her hard-fought World Title battle with Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) last year. Unfortunately for Peterson, the results did not go her way and she fell short of her maiden World Title, while Gilmore earned her seventh.

After a slow start to her campaign this season, the American’s victory vaults her back on track to win her first World Title and to qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Florence Wins Second Event Title, Furthers Lead on World Rankings

Florence’s success secures his hold at World No. 1, which he has maintained since winning the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach earlier this year.

The two-time WSL Champion, and now two-time event winner, increases his lead over the men’s field with event runner-up Andino in second (5,740 points behind) and Italo Ferreira (BRA) in third (6,595 points behind).

This is Florence’s seventh CT victory and second this season after returning from a knee injury that kept him sidelined from a majority of the 2018 season.

“I’m super stoked to win in Margaret River again,” Florence said. “Brother (Kolohe Andino) was pushing me super hard in that heat and it was pretty nerve-racking in those last 12 minutes because it got really slow out there, so I knew I had to pick the perfect wave.

Kolohe is scary to surf against in waves like this. That was our second Final out here and he is always such a threat.”

The 2019 WSL CT will now travel to Saquarema, Brasil for the Oi Rio Pro. The competition window opens June 20, 2019, and runs through June 28.

Thereafter the Championship Tour will head to Jeffreys Bay for the Corona Open JBay which is set for 9 – 22 July 2019.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest which takes place from 6 – 22 July in Jeffreys Bay.

Margaret River Pro Women’s Final Results:

1- Lakey Peterson (USA) 13.33

2- Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 10.40

Margaret River Pro Women’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 13.33 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 11.67

SF 2: Lakey Peterson (USA) 15.97 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 15.80

Margaret River Pro Men’s Final Results:

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 18.50

2 – Kolohe Andino (USA) 15.10

Margaret River Pro Men’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: John John Florence (HAW) 14.60 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 14.10

SF 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) 10.83 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 9.00

2019 Women’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (following Margaret River Pro):

1 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 24,235 pts

2 – Caroline Marks (USA) 23,440 pts

3 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 23,375 pts

4 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 22,580 pts

5 – Courtney Conlogue (USA) 22,100 pts

2019 Men’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (following Margaret River Pro):

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 27,415 pts

2 – Kolohe Andino (USA) 21,675 pts

3 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 20,820 pts

4 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 19,960 pts

5 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 18,245 pts

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

