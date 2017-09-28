Kruisfontein United crowned Mayor’s Cup rugby champions

Kruisfontein United successfully defended their Mayor’s Cup Rugby title without a ball being kicked in the final on Saturday.

The Humansdorp side was going to be up against Orlando Eagles for the decider at the Pellsrus Stadium, but the Thornhill side opted out and settled for second spot due to injuries to a number of their key players, sustained in earlier gruelling fixtures on the road to the final.

The two teams each had to knock out three opponents to reach the final in the one-day tournament, contested by 14 teams at Pellsrus and Tokyo Sexwale Stadiums.

Kruisfontein beat hosts Jeffreys Bay United in the semi-finals. The Eagles prevailed in a tough semi-final against Hankey Villagers, however, they took a lot of physical beating, with the wet weather not making things any easier for the sides.

Kruisfontein United walked away with the R5000 first prize and the floating trophy, while the runners-up took home the R3000 cash prize.

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen congratulated the teams, and in particular Kruisfontein United, for a successful tournament.

“This brings us to the end of this year’s Mayor’s Cup events,” she said.

“We must congratulate the Humansdorp sides for taking all three the trophies on offer, with City All Stars and Poison Ivy having taken the soccer and netball editions in August respectively.”

Van Lingen said all teams showed great sportsmanship throughout the tourneys and applauded the federations for the professional manner in which their respective tournaments were organised.

