Kouga’s Mayoral clean-up programme moved to Humansdorp last week

The Kouga Municipality’s Solid Waste team swept through KwaNomzamo, clearing up illegal dump sites. A front-end loader and truck could be seen picking up all forms of refuse, from building rubble and garden waste to ordinary domestic waste.

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen says the programme was part of the municipality’s drive to create a clean environment for all communities.

“We started in Hankey and it was now Humansdorp’s turn. Next week another massive clean-up will be rolled out at Jeffreys Bay,” she says.

“We know that it is not enough just to clear up sites and will, therefore, also be focusing on public education and awareness programmes. Keeping our communities clean is a collective responsibility and we like to get everyone on board.”

Ward 6 Councillor Lefty Vumazonke went to thank the Solid Waste team personally for their efforts.

He joined the Mayor in encouraging residents to help keep their communities clean.

“There are, for instance, scheduled days for refuse removal. We ask that residents stick to this schedule when taking out their refuse bags and not use street corners to dispose of their waste,” he says.

Vumazonke adds that for other waste, residents could make use of the skip bins that are provided and are emptied weekly.

