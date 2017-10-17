Kouga vehicles to be auctioned off

Kouga Municipality will be holding a public auction tommorow to dispose of redundant capital assets.

Acting Mayor Brenton Williams said the items on auction would include TLBs, trucks, tractors, trailers, bakkies, cars and boats, as well as broken laptops and computer equipment.

The auction will take place on Wednesday, 18 October, from 10am at the municipal depot in St Croix Street, Jeffreys Bay.

The items to go on auction will be open for viewing today, 17 October, from 09:00 to 16:00.

Williams said the auction would be handled by a professional auction house, Auction-All, as appointed by the Municipal Manager in accordance with the municipality’s Supply Chain Management Policy.

To register as a bidder a R5000 deposit, proof of residence and a copy of the prospective bidder’s ID is required.

Further information about the auction is available from Martin Nel on 082 771 7947. Alternatively, send an email to info@auction-all.com or visit Auction’All’s website at www.auction-all.com.

