Kouga to review its Spatial Development Plan

Jeffreys Bay – Notice is hereby given in terms of Sections 28(3) and 29 of the Municipal Systems Act, 2000 (Act 32 of 2000), Section 20 of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act, 2013 (Act 16 of 2013), and in terms of Section 6 of The Spatial Planning and Land Use Management By-laws: Kouga Local Municipality, that the Kouga Municipality intends to review its 2014/15 Municipal Spatial Development Framework (MSDF) as per the requirements relating to both content and process as prescribed by the above-mentioned legislation.

The Kouga MSDF is a long-term forward planning document which spatially indicates the longterm growth and development path of the Municipality. It coordinates the spatial implications of the various strategic sector plans of the Municipality and of the various Local Municipalities within the District.

The MSDF will form a core component of the Municipal IDP and gives physical effect to the vision, goals, and objectives of the IDP.

Once completed, the reviewed MSDF will be approved in terms of the The Spatial Planning and Land Use Management By-laws: Kouga Local Municipality and will serve as a guide to decision making in development and land use planning.

A Project Steering Committee (PCS) has been established to amongst other things, to oversee the development of the Kouga MSDF review.

Once accepted by the PSC and the Council, the draft MSDF will be advertised for public input during a public participation process, after which the Project Committee will consider all comments and representations received during the public participation process and submit a revised MSDF document to the PSC for comment.

The revised final draft of the Kouga MSDF will then be submitted to the Council for approval and adoption. Should the adopted SDF be materially different to the initial version that was published for comment, it will be re-advertised.

Once re-advertised and subsequently adopted by Council, a notice will be published in the Provincial Gazette and media to inform the public of the adopted Kouga MSDF.

Should you have any additional questions regarding the process or want to register as a relevant stakeholder/interested party on the Kouga MSDF Review, please do not hesitate to contact:Lawrence Ramakuwela,E-mail: LRamakuwela@kouga.gov.za. Tel: 081 218 6787 (Ext:2205).

Photo: Clive Wright

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

