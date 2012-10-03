Kouga to re-advertise Municipal Manager position

THE Kouga Council is set to embark on a second round of recruitment for the position of municipal manager.

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the Council had resolved to re-advertise the position of municipal manager at a special meeting held on Friday, January 27.

“We first advertised the position in October last year. Interviews were conducted with shortlisted candidates in December.

“Unfortunately, none of the candidates were found to be suitable after the scoring was concluded,” she said.

“The Council was of the view that it is too high a risk to appoint a candidate for a five-year period when there is uncertainty whether that person can turn the municipality around.”

The Mayor said legislation made provision for the re-advertisement of the position of municipal manager should a suitable candidate not be identified.

The contract of the current municipal manager, Sidney Fadi, comes to an end on February 28, 2017.

The process plan for the appointment of directors was also approved at the special Council meeting on Friday.

The contracts of the municipality’s directors, with the exception of CFO Selwyn Thys who joined the municipality in 2015, commenced on August 1, 2012 and will expire on July 31, 2017.