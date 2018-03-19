Kouga secures R 10 million for electrification

Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher said the municipality recently disconnected illegal wires at informal houses bordering Makukhanye Primary School in Jeffreys Bay.

“The illegal connections were overloading the system and knocked out the power to a large part of Tokyo Sexwale.

This is but one of the negative impacts of illegal electricity and we would like to appeal to communities to help us stop this practice,” he said.

He said the municipality would be taking a two-pronged approached.

“Most importantly, we will continue our efforts to electrify settlements as part of our commitment to bettering the living conditions of communities.

Almost 250 households at Donkerhoek received electricity for the first time last year and work will start shortly on electrifying a further 270 sites at Donkerhoek and the RDP housing development at Kruisfontein.

“We have also secured a further R10,2 million for electrification and associated infrastructure projects in the new financial year, starting July.”

He said the municipality would further be installing electrical infrastructure underground as far as is possible as this would make it more difficult to connect illegally.

“Illegal electricity is very dangerous. Not only does it lead to electricity interruptions to households that are legally connected, it also puts lives at risk.

We want to appeal to everyone to work with us to protect lives and look after the infrastructure that is in place to bring services to communities.”