Kouga Residents invited to rate municipal service delivery

Kouga Municipality will be running its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey from 18 June to 18 July this year.

The Speaker of Council Hattingh Bornman called on residents to make use of the platform to scrutinise the municipality and to suggest areas of improvement.

“We would like to know what your service delivery experience has been over the past few months,” he said. “There is a great deal that needs doing if we are to create a culture of service excellence. The survey will help us to prioritise our work in line with community expectations.”

Bornman said the new council had committed itself to being an accountable leadership that values inputs from residents.

“When we adopted our new vision, Good Governance through Service Excellence, we understood that running a municipality was about listening and responding to the communities we serve,” he said.

He said the survey would not replace other platforms such as community meetings but was designed to enhance accountability and the involvement of residents in municipal affairs.

Survey forms are available online and at the Jeffreys Bay municipal administration units from Monday, 18 June. They will also be available from ward councillors and public libraries from 26 June.

Completed forms can be dropped off at municipal offices or posted to PO Box 21, Jeffreys Bay, 6330. Electronic versions can be emailed to msobele@kouga.gov.za.

The forms have the different services offered by the municipality, with scores of 1 to 5, the former reflecting the worst opinion and the latter the best.

The closing date for the survey is 18 July 2018.

