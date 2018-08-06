Kouga property is worth R 27 billion

The outcomes of objections made to the new valuations of properties in the Kouga region have been finalised.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said all property owners who submitted objections should by now have received the results of the process.

“If you submitted an objection to the valuation of your property and have not received correspondence notifying you of the outcome, we ask that you please contact our Valuations Department at Jeffreys Bay.

“Please have your objection number ready, as staff will need this to trace your submission.”

He said that should property owners be dissatisfied with the outcome of their objection, they would now have the option to appeal.

The deadline for the submission of appeals is September 3.

Just more than 300 property owners from the Kouga region submitted objections to the new valuations of their properties.

The new General Valuation Roll came into effect on July 1, 2018, and will determine how much property owners are expected to pay for rates and taxes in the coming year.

Hendricks said the total value of the new roll is R 27,3 billion.

