Kouga Municipality to hold consultation meetings with residents

KOUGA Municipality will be holding community consultation meetings in all wards this April to present the draft Integrated Development Plan and draft budget for the new financial year to residents.

The draft documents were adopted by the Kouga Council on Friday, March 29.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks encouraged all residents and stakeholder groups to attend the meetings.

“It is an opportunity for citizens to give their input about the proposed tariff increases and the projects that have been earmarked for funding in the upcoming 2019/2020 financial year,” he said.

“We would also like to make use of the opportunity to discuss the current free water allocation to indigent households, as well as credit control measures that affect prepaid electricity purchases.”

All meetings will start at 18:00. The meetings will start on April 11. Three meetings will take place at the Sea Vista Community Hall (ward 1), Pellsrus Community Hall (ward 2) and the Kruisfontein Babs Hall (ward 4).

On April 15 the meetings will move to the Oyster Bay Hall (ward 1), Newton Hall (ward 3) and Kruisfontein Civic Centre (ward 5).

On April 16 meetings will be held in a marquee at the KwaNomzamo Community Hall (ward 6), Loerie Community Hall (ward 7) and the Newton Hall (ward 8).

On April 17 meetings will take place at the Dan Sandi Hall (ward 10), the Newton Hall (ward 11) and at the St Francis Bay Bowling Club (ward 12).

The next three meetings are scheduled for April 23. A meeting will be held for Paradise Beach (ward 12) at the Marina Martinique while meetings will also be held at the Tokyo Sexwale Sportsfield (ward 14) and the Humansdorp Country Club (ward 15).

On April 24 meetings will be held at the Vusumzi Landu Hall (ward 9), KwaNomzamo’s Faith Mission Church (ward 12) and the Alec Ntantiso Hall (ward 13).

The meetings will conclude on April 25 at the Katrina Felix Hall (ward 7), the Vusumzi Landu Hall (ward 13) and the Aston Bay Hall (ward 14).

Queries about the IDP can be directed to the IDP Manager, Colleen Dreyer, at cdreyer@kouga.gov.za and about the budget to Budget and Treasury Manager Shukree Abrahams at sabrahams@kouga.gov.za.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

