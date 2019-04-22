Kouga Municipality to buy land for housing developments

In a historic Council meeting held on 17 April 2019 in Jeffreys Bay, the DA led Kouga Council resolved to purchase land for much needed housing developments.

There is a lack of land to build RDP houses in Loerie and Humansdorp and the Council will make offers to purchase land in both areas.

In Loerie, the Council resolved to make an offer to purchase Loerie River Farm No. 436, portion 98 for an amount of R 570 000.00, while in Humansdorp an offer to purchase will be made on Farm 689 portion 13 & 8 for the amount of R 2 600 000.00.

The Council is making provision in its draft budget to upgrade the Humansdorp Waste Water Treatment plant to cater for additional housing developments in the town.

The item was presented to Council by Alderman Ben Rheeder who said that independent property valuations had been undertaken to arrive at the offer to purchase amounts.

What is also pleasing to note is that Kouga Municipality is following the route of willing buyer – willing seller to purchase the much needed land in the area.

The Municipality is also being pro active in installing bulk infrastructure to cater for housing developments, for which funding must come from the Provincial Government and the Department of Human Settlements.

Photo of a farm outside Humansdorp by Clive Wright.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

