Kouga Municipality to block electricity

The grace period has lapsed and Kouga Municipality is set to start cutting the electricity of households whose municipal accounts are in arrears.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen says the municipality gave account until June 20 to settle their debt or to make arrangements to pay it off.

“The blocking and cutting of electricity were put on hold for this grace period,” says Van Lingen. “We wish to thank everyone who made arrangements to settle their arrears.

“The municipality will now start to block or cut electricity to those households who have not made arrangements.”

Residents will be able to make internet banking payments or pay at external pay-points such as the Post Office, pay@, Ackermans, Shoprite/Checkers/Usave, Spar, Pick n Pay, Pep Stores, EasyPay, My eBills and Boxer.