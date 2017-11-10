Kouga Municipality strikes water in Oyster Bay

Kouga Municipality struck potential new water at Oyster Bay this week as its plan to secure additional supply for the region gained momentum.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality had appointed service provider Aurecon to drill for water at Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Oyster Bay, Hankey and Patensie.

“Our aim is to establish 18 new boreholes for the region, but the final number will depend on how deep we need to go before we strike water,” she explained.

Van Lingen said Oyster Bay had been prioritised for the first borehole as the town’s water supply levels were the most critical. Once a borehole has been established there, the operation will move on to Jeffreys Bay.

“We were very excited when the water started flowing at Oyster Bay on Monday. The water does, however, first need to be tested to determine its quality and the potential yield.

Testing is taking place this week and we expect the final results during the course of next week,” she said.

The Mayor said should this borehole prove viable, it would be as good as if the municipality had struck gold.

“The beauty of the location is that, depending on the final test results, we should be able to pump the water straight into the reservoir for distribution to households in the Oyster Bay area.”

She said possible sites have also been identified at Jeffreys Bay, including two boreholes no longer in use that could potentially be rehabilitated.

A potential new well field has further been identified for Humansdorp while a big fault line at Hankey and Patensie would be explored for water.

The Mayor said the municipality would also be working closely with the Department of Water and Sanitation regarding the sinking of boreholes by private individuals.

“We have had reports of boreholes being sunk for commercial or irrigation purposes without the required process being followed.

This could impact negatively on the water supply to the remainder of Kouga’s residents if it is not regulated properly.”

She cautioned that despite additional boreholes being drilled, water restrictions remained firmly in place.

“We still have a long way to go and forecasts indicate that the drought is far from over.

“We are very grateful to all residents and businesses who have taken the ‘save water’ message to heart and would like to appeal to everyone to continue treating this precious resource with the respect it deserves.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

