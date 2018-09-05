Kouga Municipality resolves 12 735 service delivery issues

More than 13 000 service requests were logged at Kouga Municipality’s call centre during the first seven months of the year.

According to the latest statistics, 13 431 service requests and faults were reported to the call centre from January to July 2018. Of these 12 735 were resolved during the same period.

The emptying of sewerage tanks made up the bulk of the service requests, with an average of 759 requests being processed per month.

Blocked sewer pipes were the most reported service fault. Of the 1 318 blocked pipes reported, 1 300 were attended to by July 31.

Burst or leaking water pipes were the second-most reported fault. Of the 1 163 bursts that were reported, 1 130 were resolved by end July while the remainder were being actioned.

In third place were breaks in the electricity supply, with 801 problems reported and 785 resolved during the same period.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the municipality was busy putting additional measures in place to boost the operation of the centre.

“The call centre has already improved on how the municipality responds to complaints, but there are still challenges that must be addressed for the centre to operate optimally,” he said.

“A supervisor and extra staff have been appointed so that the centre can operate seven days a week, from 07:00 to 19:00.

“The centre will also be moving to new premises with better technical support so as to minimise downtime.

“Our response teams have further been furnished with cell phones so that they can submit photo evidence of completed jobs.

This means call centre staff will no longer need to rely solely on verbal reports, which can at times be misleading.”

Service reports and faults can be logged at the call centre by dialling the municipal switchboard at 042 200 2200 and choosing option 5 of the automated voice prompt.

Alternatively, they can be logged through the Link app. The free app can be downloaded from the Google Play or App Store or go to https://download.linkapp.co.za/#dl.

Photo: Joey Nel

