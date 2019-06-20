Breaking News
Service Delivery report back meeting in Jeffreys Bay tonight
Kouga Municipality: Ordinary Council Meeting on 28 June 2019
Farm murder suspect to appear in court today
Photo of the day – Aloes flowering
DA public meeting in Aston Bay today
All you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Why the ANC is eyeing your pension
Enter the Kouga Humansdorp Farm Run
Buffalo and hyena available at Kirkwood Wildsfees auction
Big drop in petrol price expected
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality: Ordinary Council Meeting on 28 June 2019

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 19 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act 2000 (Act No. 32 of 2000) that an Ordinary Council Meeting of the Kouga Municipality will be held in the Kouga Council Chamber (Jeffreys Bay Unit) on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 10:00.

Any person or organisation wishing to attend the aforementioned meeting is required to advise the Office of the Speaker on 042-2002200 for seating arrangements.

The Ordinary Council meeting agenda can be accessed and downloaded from the Kouga website: www.kouga.gov.za prior to the meeting.

Corona Open JBay World Surf League JBay Winterfest Jeffreys Bay surf

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive