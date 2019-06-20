Kouga Municipality: Ordinary Council Meeting on 28 June 2019

Notice is hereby given in terms of Section 19 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act 2000 (Act No. 32 of 2000) that an Ordinary Council Meeting of the Kouga Municipality will be held in the Kouga Council Chamber (Jeffreys Bay Unit) on Friday, 28 June 2019 at 10:00.

Any person or organisation wishing to attend the aforementioned meeting is required to advise the Office of the Speaker on 042-2002200 for seating arrangements.

The Ordinary Council meeting agenda can be accessed and downloaded from the Kouga website: www.kouga.gov.za prior to the meeting.

