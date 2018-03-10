Kouga Municipality is restoring confidence among suppliers

Lundi Landu took up his new position last week, fresh from the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) where he worked as the Procurement Manager tasked with Governance and Compliance.

Prior to joining CDC, he was the Manager: Supply-Chain Management and Assets at Blue Crane Municipality.

He also sharpened his teeth at Bitou Municipality and the former Cacadu (now Sarah Baartman) District Municipality.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen welcomed Landu to the municipality.

“It is good to have a manager of this calibre heading our Supply-Chain office.

“We have been working on fast-tracking procurement without compromising compliance and a strong team at our Supply Chain office is central to achieving this.

“Council is pleased with the appointment and wish Mr Landu every success at Kouga,” she said.

In her State of the Municipality Address last week Van Lingen encouraged local businesses to register with the municipality’s Supply Chain office as potential suppliers or service providers.

“Increasing how much business we do locally is important,” she said.

“The good news is that many businesses that stopped doing business with the municipality years ago because they were not being paid, have started re-registering on the database, a clear sign that confidence is being restored.”