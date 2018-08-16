Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Kouga Municipality and Fountains Mall collect clothes for babies

More than 600 items of baby clothes were collected on Mandela Day in a joint programme run by Kouga Municipality and the Fountains Mall.

Mayor Horatio Hendricks (second right) last week delivered the donations to the Healthy Mom and Baby Clinic in Jeffreys Bay.

There to welcome him were (from left) Fountains Mall General Manager Sonja Allsop, the clinic’s Operational Manager Lynette van Onselen and Baby Shop owner Thulisile Mtolo.

The clothes were collected at the mall and municipal head office.

The clinic serves, in the main, poorer communities in Jeffreys Bay and surrounds and depends entirely on donations and sponsorships for their operations.

