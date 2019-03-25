Kouga Municipal account queries made easier

Kouga Municipality is making it easier for residents to check their account balances.

Corporate Services Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu said Kouga Call Centre operators were being trained to assist the municipality’s Revenue section with the flood of balance queries they receive when account payments are due.

“Many people don’t want to wait for their accounts to reach their post boxes or inboxes and thus phone to know how much they owe.

“As a result, it’s often difficult to get through to the Revenue section because of the many walk-in and telephonic queries they receive.

“This has been a great frustration for residents; hence we have started training our Call Centre operators, who are based in Jeffreys Bay, to assist with balance queries as well. This will enable the Revenue section to focus on other account-related queries and speed up how quickly we can help residents.”

He said the municipality was also looking at sending out SMSs to alert people when their accounts are due and what the balance is.

“We would like to encourage all account holders to ensure that the municipality has their correct cell phone numbers by contacting our revenue section telephonically or visiting them at their nearest municipal office.”

