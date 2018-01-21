Kouga Muncipality is looking for new top management

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY VACANCIES:

NOTICE NO: 6/2018

The Kouga Local Municipality hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for appointment in the following vacancy:

DIRECTOR: PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM

Permanent Employment Contract

SALARY: An all-inclusive package ranging from R 973 759, R 1 145 598, to R 1 317 437 per annum is payable in line with Government Gazette No. 41173 dated 10 October 2017, Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (32/2000): Total remuneration packages payable to Municipal Managers and Managers directly accountable to Municipal Managers, subject to the signing of a performance contract, a performance agreement and declaration of Financial interests.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BSC Degree in Building Sciences/B Degree Architecture/B Degree in Town and Regional Planning or Development Studies; or equivalent.

Minimum of five (5) years’ relevant experience at middle management level preferably within the Local Government environment

Proven successful Professional Developmental/ Town and Regional Planning experience

Willing to undergo security vetting

Wiling to complete a competency assessment test

Must comply with Government notice 40593 National Treasury no. 91 dated 3 February 2017

Added advantage: Project Management Certificate or Diploma; or

Registration as a Professional Planner in accordance with the Planning Professions Act, 2002, (Act No. 36 of 2002)

High level of Computer literacy

Own Transport

Valid driver’s licence and

NO criminal record

KNOWLEDGE

Good knowledge and understanding of relevant policy and legislation

Good knowledge and understanding of institutional governance systems and performance management

Good knowledge of Supply Chain Management regulations and the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, 2000 (Act No. 5 of 2000)

Knowledge of geographical information systems and

Knowledge of spatial, town and development planning

Budget and finance management

Innovative and strategic leader.

Good facilitation and communication skills

Must demonstrate experience in management of a substantial staff complement and significant budget in a regulated environment, knowledge of MFMA, in pursuing promotion of local economic development.

KEY COMPETENCIES

Strategic direction and Leadership

People Management

Programme and Project Management

Financial Management

Change and Governance leadership

Moral competence

Planning and organising

Analysis and innovation

Knowledge and Information Management

Communication

Results and Quality focus

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Management of the entire Planning, Development & Tourism, Department which includes Human Settlements

Compile and manage the Directorate’s annual Capital and Operational Budgets.

Provision of GIS support and analysis and the undertaking of specific GIS related projects and initiatives.

Management, maintenance and implementation of the municipal multi-disciplinary sustainable human settlement policy and framework.

Co-ordinate the integration of the multi-sectorial and inter-sphere processes and demands relating to the delivery of sustainable human settlements.

Co-ordination of housing functions in line with the Provincial and National policies, on behalf of the Provincial Department of Developmental Local Government and Housing.

Developing and implementing strategies to meet investment challenges.

Establishing and managing contractual and other relationships with government departments, service providers, organised business and other stakeholder bodies, to ensure sustainability of projects.

DIRECTOR: COMMUNITY SERVICES

Permanent Employment Contract

SALARY: An all-inclusive package ranging from R 973 759, R 1 145 598, to R 1 317 437 per annum is payable in line with Government Gazette No. 41173 dated 10 October 2017, Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (32/2000): Total remuneration packages payable to Municipal Managers and Managers directly accountable to Municipal Managers, subject to the signing of a performance contract, a performance agreement and declaration of Financial interests.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelors Degree in Social Sciences/ Public Administration/ Law or equivalent.

Minimum of five (5) years’ relevant experience at middle management level preferably within the Local Government environment.

Must comply with Government notice 40593 National Treasury no. 91 dated 3 February 2017

Must have proven successful institutional transformation experience within the public or private sector

Added advantage: Registration with the South African Council for Social Service Professionals (SACSSP); or similar recognised relevant professional body

Willing to undergo security vetting

High level of Computer literacy

Own Transport

Willing to complete a competency assessment test

Valid driver’s license

NO criminal record.

KNOWLEDGE

Good knowledge and understanding of relevant policy and legislation

Good knowledge and understanding of institutional governance systems and performance management

Good knowledge of Supply Chain Management regulations and the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, 2000 (Act No. 5 of 2000)

Understanding of council operations and delegation of powers related to –

Environmental Management

Health service management

Cemetery management

Public safety, Fire, and Protection Services and

Parks and recreation management

Budget and finance management

Innovative and strategic leader.

Good facilitation and communication skills

Must demonstrate experience in management of a substantial staff complement and significant budget in a regulated environment, knowledge of MFMA

KEY COMPETENCIES

Strategic direction and Leadership

People Management

Programme and Project Management

Financial Management

Change and Governance leadership

Moral competence

Planning and organising

Analysis and innovation

Knowledge and Information Management

Communication

Results and Quality focus

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Management of the entire Community Services department.

Compile and manage the Directorate’s annual Capital and Operational Budgets.

Responsible for the coordination of disaster management services.

Strategically direct and manage services related to Environmental Management and solid waste management

Provision of sports, recreation, cultural, arts and library information services.

Responsible for setting standards for the maintenance of cemeteries, parks, halls, and other community services.

Management of refuse services within the entire Kouga.

Interested persons should submit their applications on the prescribed application form, together with their CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity documents, and driver’s license. Sealed applications marked “Director: Community Services, or Director: Planning, Development, and Tourism, Kouga Municipality” must reach the Human Resources Manager on or before Monday, 5 February 2018 at 12:00.

Application forms are available at the Municipal Offices in Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Hankey, Patensie, Loerie, and Thornhill or can be obtained from the Municipal Website – www.kouga.gov.za For any inquiries contact Mr. D.H. De Jager: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of Councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS P. O. BOX 21

MUNICIPAL MANAGER JEFFREYS BAY

6330

