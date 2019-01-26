Kouga Mayor says thanks to Municipal staff

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks visited all municipal units on Thursday to thank employees personally for their efforts to ensure that the municipality delivers on its mandate.

The municipality just recently wrapped up a very successful festive season, when demand for basic services is usually at an all-time high, with visitors from across the country and beyond descending on the coastal towns for holidays.

In December the Auditor General announced that Kouga had scored yet another unqualified opinion, a status reserved for municipalities that have proper governance systems and are run according to legislation.

“We would not have achieved any of this if it was not for the daily contributions and commitment shown by our workers and for that we wish to thank them,” the Mayor said.

“We want our workers to know that they too are very important stakeholders and our key ambassadors in service delivery,” he said.

Hendricks also had some words of encouragement for the staff to do even more in helping take the municipality to new heights.

“Our immediate goal is to ensure that Kouga is the best municipality in the Eastern Cape and we are not far off. At the same time, we are working towards being the best municipality in the country.

“We cannot get there on our own as politicians, but we need an even more committed army of employees to work collectively to get to the next level,” he said.

Each employee received a Kouga Municipality-branded coffee mug as a token of appreciation from the Mayor.

“We know this may not be much in terms of monetary value, but we are hoping that it will serve as a constant reminder that your hard work does not go unnoticed and that you are very important to us,” said Hendricks.

The Mayor was accompanied by the members of his Mayoral Committee and councillors of the respective wards.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

