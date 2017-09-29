Kouga Mayor helps unpaid workers

The Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen reached out to workers from the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance yesterday.

The workers have not been paid their salaries by the Department of Public Works’ contractor and are battling to put food on their families’ tables.

The Mayor arranged with a business from Humansdorp for food to be delivered to those affected this morning.

SASSA has also agreed to provide food parcels to the workers next week.

The Mayor has further been in contact with the Department of Public Works and other roleplayers to help the workers secure their outstanding monies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

