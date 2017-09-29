Breaking News
Kouga Mayor helps unpaid workers
Champions to be crowned at Seal Point this weekend
Kruisfontein United crowned Mayor’s Cup rugby champions
Seekoei River causeway to be closed to traffic
Get Ready For The St Francis Bay Oktoberfest 2017
Group of tourists robbed in Johannesburg
Kouga down to 60l of water per person per day
Jbay man fires shots at home invaders
Authorities deny permission to breach the Seekoei River mouth
Southern Kings looking for first PRO14 victory
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Kouga Mayor helps unpaid workers

The Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen reached out to workers from the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance yesterday.

The workers have not been paid their salaries by the Department of Public Works’ contractor and are battling to put food on their families’ tables.

The Mayor arranged with a business from Humansdorp for food to be delivered to those affected this morning.

SASSA has also agreed to provide food parcels to the workers next week.

The Mayor has further been in contact with the Department of Public Works and other roleplayers to help the workers secure their outstanding monies.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive