Kouga man excels at national golf tourney

A Kouga municipal employee is using his expertise on the greens to put Jeffreys Bay on the map as a golfing destination.

Rhalf Manuel recently returned from the National Interprovincial Golf Tournament at the Bryanston Golf Club, where he represented Eastern Province (EP).

“He is the first player from Kouga to represent EP at provincial level. We are very proud of him and what he is achieving on the golf course,” said Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen.

Manuel lost only one of the six games he played against the country’s best at the national contest.

A member of the Jeffreys Bay Golf Club, he sharpens his skills at the Kouga Golf Range. He has represented the EP Country Districts Golf team 14 times and has been club champion at the J’Bay Golf Club 18 times.

According to the local golf star, many of the top amateurs against whom he competes, play golf permanently and are funded by their parents.

“It’s not always easy for those of us who work full-time to stay competitive,” he said.

He attributes his success to the support he has received from local benefactors.

“I am very grateful to Kouga Municipality and Mayor Elza van Lingen, the Jeffreys Bay Golf Club, the Kouga Golf Range and Lefty Ferreira for making it possible for me to compete at the highest amateur level,” he said.

Manuel believes strongly that golf is a “character-builder that teaches you commitment, dedication and that you are responsible for your own destiny”.

“That is why my ultimate goal is to bring this great game to more youngsters as part of their personal and sporting development,” he said.

