Kouga is in a water crises

The Kouga Municipality has urged residents to continue to save water as the supply dams are slowly but surely drying up.

At present, the dams that feed Kouga with water are only at 30 % capacity, with little prospect of major rainfall over the hot and dry summer months.

The Churchill dam is at 13, 58 % of capacity, while the Impofu dam is at 51,71 %.

The Kouga dam is at a mere 13 % of capacity, with farmers having to cut water consumption by 60 %. This has a knock on effect on job and food security.

The Loerie dam is almost full at 90 % but is a small dam and doesnt materially impact the overall water crises facing Kouga.

The Kouga Municipality is busy drilling for aquifer water in Oyster Bay at present and is also considering desalination as a potential solution to the looming water disaster facing the region.

