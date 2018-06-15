Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees sure to be a success

Apply now for a stall at the inaugural Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees to be held from August 31 to September 1 at the Nico Malan High School.

A total of 70 stalls are available. Exhibitors such as Williams Hunt Delta, Dirk Ellis Volkswagen and Nissan Eastern Cape have already secured their spot at the festival.

A wide variety of agricultural products will also be on display.

Food stalls still needed include good quality coffee, pastries, hot dogs, fish, calamari, sushi, wraps, curries, breakfasts, health food and jaffles.

Applications must be accompanied by photographs and a complete products description. Without this, applications will not be considered.

Food stalls must submit a valid trade of food acceptability certificate, and preference will be given to handmade products that show creativity and originality.

Apart from the stalls, one of the biggest attractions to the festival will be the First Choice 7’s Rugby Elite Tournament on the Saturday.

This tournament will see rugby players from Paarl Boys High, Monument High School, Selborne College and Outeniqua High School battle it out on the field.

On the entertainment front, festival-goers can look forward to Bok van Blerk, comedian Gino Fabbri from Centrestage and the Kouga Community Choir.

There will also be a Kiddies Zone, Cross Fit classes and a colour and trail run.

Stalls cost between R350 and R1 000 per day.

Application forms are available at www.nicomalan.co.za and completed forms must be sent to leoladekker@yahoo.com by Friday, July 13

