Kouga gets behind SA’s bid to host World Cup

Kouga residents are encouraged to don their Springbok rugby regalia on Wednesday in support of South Africa’s bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

SA Rugby is running the “Green Day” campaign to rally South Africans behind the country’s bid to host its second Rugby World Cup after the 1995 edition.

The World Rugby Ltd Board recently announced South Africa as a clear leader among three contenders – France and Ireland being the other two – to host the global rugby showpiece.

The decision as to which country will host the 2023 tournament will be taken at a meeting of the World Rugby Council and announced on 15 November.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the bid presents an opportunity for communities to come together as one.

“Sport has the power to unite citizens from all walks of life, as we witnessed when we hosted the rugby, cricket and soccer world cups.

“This unity can, in turn, be harnessed to bring about positive change in our communities.

“There are many potential benefits, both economically and socially, that can be reaped from hosting the tournament and, as Kouga, we also need to stand up and be counted,” she said.

