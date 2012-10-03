Kouga gearing up for World Series Adventure Race

The final countdown to Africa’s biggest adventure race, Expedition Africa, this year to be held in the Kouga Region, has begun.

Athletes from all over the world began arriving over the weekend to tackle this most gruelling 500 km footrace starting on 14 May 2017.

Teams of 4 will trek, cycle and kayak their way through the region by navigating the route with a map and compass only.

39 teams from 13 countries have entered this year’s race that will play out in the Kouga and Baviaans, pinnacle parts of the well known Adventure Province.

The event is sponsored by the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and the Kouga Local Municipality, while the accommodation host of this year’s multi-discipline event is the Cape St Francis Resort.

“The Cape St Francis Resort has been waiting in anticipation to lay eyes on the people who make up each team that will be taking part in this gruelling super-human endeavour.

We would like to give each of them a tumultuous welcome to our race village,” says Fasie and Fiona Malherbe of Cape St Francis Resort.

Organisers Stephan and Heidi Muller of Kinetic Events once again have kept the start and details of the route a secret.

Media, supporters and athletes will only receive information regarding the route, disciplines and transition areas at the Opening Ceremony which will take place at the Cape St Francis Resort on Friday 12th May 2017 at 2 pm.

The public is most welcome to this ceremony where the teams will be officially introduced.

The race will kick off on Sunday morning 14 May 2017 at 07h00. Locals are invited to support the teams along the route, which will be revealed through the live tracking on www.kougatourism.com where families, friends and supporters at home can cheer their teams on via the live tracking feed.

The feed will feature a leader board, all transition areas and checkpoints along the route.

Supporters are welcome to meet athletes in designated Transition Areas, all visible on the live tracking page.

This year’s Expedition Africa race will not only be a physical struggle, but a mental one. Teams have a rugged adventure race to look forward to, as they are expected to race through the carefully designed course which incorporates all the challenging, yet beautiful attractions the Baviaans and Kouga regions have to offer.

“Teams will trek, kayak and cycle through extremely remote areas, venturing where few humans have set foot before.

Expedition Africa 2017’s teams will explore through magnificent mountain ranges and onto beautiful coastlines of the Eastern Cape,” said Muller.

“We are ready to welcome the 39 teams from 13 countries to our shores, before they tackle what we believe will be one of the toughest races yet these organisers have put together,” says Esti Stewart for Kouga Tourism.

“We will be at each transition area to cheer them on, and our locals will show true Eastern Cape hospitality at every possible opportunity” she said.

For the first time in the history of Expedition Africa there will be a “Dark Zone” along one of the hiking legs, as teams will not be allowed to travel during night.

This is to ensure the safety of the teams as they will traverse though an African Wildlife area.

Important Information to remember:

Live tracking: www.expafrica.live

Start date and time: Sunday, 14 May 2017 at 7am

Venue: Start venue to be announced on Friday, 12 May