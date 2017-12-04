Kouga employees are now covered by Workman’s Compensation

For the first time in ten years Kouga Municipality and its staff are once again registered with the Department of Labour’s Workmen’s Compensation Fund.

The good news follows four months after the Kouga Council made the shocking discovery that the municipal administration had failed to pay Return of Earnings (RoE’s) to the Compensation Commissioner at the Department of Labour for ten years.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the outstanding bill at the time totalled almost R 13 million, accumulated from 2007 to 2016.

“In practice, the municipality’s failure to pay RoEs meant that the institution and its staff were not covered for Injury on Duty claims, putting Council and its workforce at substantial risk,” Van Lingen said.

The Mayor said then newly-appointed Municipal Manager Charl du Plessis was tasked by Council in July to come to an arrangement with the Department of Labour to rectify the matter.

“An agreement was reached and the municipality has since received a Letter of Good Standing from the Department of Labour to confirm that the municipality and staff are once again properly covered for ‘workmen’s compensation’ in line with the Act.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

