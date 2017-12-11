Kouga drills for water as drought prevails

KOUGA Municipality has started drilling for water as drought conditions in the area prevail.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality had appointed service provider Aurecon to drill for water at Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Oyster Bay, Hankey and Patensie.

“Our aim is to establish18 new boreholes, but the final number will depend on how deep we need to go before we strike water,” she explained.

The drilling of boreholes forms part of the municipality’s drought emergency action plan, as approved by Council in August.

Van Lingen said Oyster Bay had been prioritised for the first borehole as the town’s water supply levels were the lowest.

She cautioned that despite additional boreholes being drilled, water restrictions remained firmly in place.

“We still have a long way to go and forecasts indicate that the drought is far from over.

“We are grateful to all residents and businesses for taking the ‘save water’ message to heart and would like to appeal to everyone to continue with their efforts.”

