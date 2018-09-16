Kouga Dam at 44 % after recent rains

The recent rains brought relief to the drought situation in the Jeffreys Bay region with the Kouga Dam now at 44 %.

The dam was at 6 % of capacity before the rains.

Kouga Dam supplies the towns of Hankey and Patensie with water.

According to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality the total combined capacity had risen to 47.2%, a huge difference when compared to figures released on the 3 September when the combined dam levels were just under 17%.

The Churchill Dam is at 1oo %, while Impofu’s level is 31,52 %.

The Loerie Dam is also at 100 % of capacity.

Residents are still being urged to use water sparingly.

