Breaking News
Kouga Dam at 44 % after recent rains
South Africa won’t become less violent until it’s more equal
No truth to rumours of child abduction in Jeffreys Bay
Property of the week – rare Marina waterfront stand
Its time to celebrate Jeffreys Bay – town of the year
Increase in murders in Jeffreys Bay
Title deeds bring joy and relief to Patensie residents
Shocking increase in crime in the Eastern Cape
Photo of the day – snow on Baviaans mountains
Man stabbed to death in Hankey
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Kouga Dam at 44 % after recent rains

The recent rains brought relief to the drought situation in the Jeffreys Bay region with the Kouga Dam now at 44 %.

The dam was at 6 % of capacity before the rains.

Kouga Dam supplies the towns of Hankey and Patensie with water.

According to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality the total combined capacity had risen to 47.2%, a huge difference when compared to figures released on the 3 September when the combined dam levels were just under 17%.

The Churchill Dam is at 1oo %, while Impofu’s level is 31,52 %.

The Loerie Dam is also at 100 % of capacity.

Residents are still being urged to use water sparingly.

jeffreys bay dentist

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive